Interview: BRICS as platform for studying China's modernization path, says Russian expert

Xinhua) 11:15, October 26, 2024

MOSCOW, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- BRICS is a platform for studying the Chinese path to modernization and the evolution of its civilization, said Yuri Tavrovsky, head of the Expert Council of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Tavrovsky said that BRICS paves the way for wide-ranging cooperation and provides countries with opportunities to interact in various fields, such as economy, culture, and security.

The Chinese experience is particularly relevant in the modern world, where civilizational values are being challenged, and undermining these values can impede modernization, Tavrovsky said.

"The Chinese path to modernization showcases how universal human progress can harmonize with national characteristics, in China's case, socialism with Chinese characteristics," he explained.

In the context of a rapidly changing international landscape, BRICS shapes and develops new cooperation mechanisms, which help countries of the Global South accelerate their development, said Tavrovsky. "The Chinese model is perhaps the most important in this laboratory, and it should be studied and used."

BRICS draws growing interests globally as the bloc represents an innovative model of interstate relations based on equality and mutual benefit, said Tavrovsky.

Countries hope that their membership will help them discover the right path towards development while strengthening their relations with the organization's leading members, he said.

He noted that the group's growing popularity calls for the adoption of important decisions, including those on membership expansion.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)