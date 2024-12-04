Home>>
BRICS countries against bloc confrontation, not targeting any third party: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 15:37, December 04, 2024
BRICS countries do not engage in bloc confrontation, nor do they target any third party, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on December 3, 2024.
