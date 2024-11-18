Home>>
Indonesia reiterates commitment to joining BRICS
(Xinhua) 23:00, November 18, 2024
JAKARTA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Monday that the Southeast Asian country is committed to becoming a member of BRICS, citing its significance to the world's economy.
Indonesia formally applied for BRICS membership in October during the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia. Prabowo said that this aspiration has been part of his vision since 2014 when he first ran for the presidency.
He made the remarks at the Indonesia-Brazil Business Forum held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which was aired by the Presidential Secretariat's official YouTube channel.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: BRICS "clearly committed" to inclusive economic globalization, says South African scholar
- China welcomes more like-minded partners to join BRICS: spokesperson
- Rising BRICS paves way for inclusive global development
- Interview: BRICS membership promotes win-win partnerships, South-South cooperation -- Ethiopian scholar
- Interview: BRICS as platform for studying China's modernization path, says Russian expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.