Indonesia reiterates commitment to joining BRICS

JAKARTA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Monday that the Southeast Asian country is committed to becoming a member of BRICS, citing its significance to the world's economy.

Indonesia formally applied for BRICS membership in October during the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia. Prabowo said that this aspiration has been part of his vision since 2014 when he first ran for the presidency.

He made the remarks at the Indonesia-Brazil Business Forum held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which was aired by the Presidential Secretariat's official YouTube channel.

