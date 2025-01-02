Home>>
Futuristic robo-dogs battle Mount Taishan's trash problem
(People's Daily App) 13:47, January 02, 2025
Talk about a "ruff" job! With dogged determination, robo-dogs are able to haul goods and help transport garbage down Mount Taishan, Shandong Province. Some 8.62 million tourists left over 24,000 tons of garbage here in 2023. Developed by Unitree Robotics, the robots don't just walk the walk. They fetch the future.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China unveils new quadruped robot capable of carrying adult across rough terrain
- China's robotic dogs redefine innovation in mobility and automation
- China's industrial robot industry expands rapidly
- Innovation in China | Spanish host and his robot friends
- Humanoid robots poised to transform China's innovation landscape
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.