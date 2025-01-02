Futuristic robo-dogs battle Mount Taishan's trash problem

(People's Daily App) 13:47, January 02, 2025

Talk about a "ruff" job! With dogged determination, robo-dogs are able to haul goods and help transport garbage down Mount Taishan, Shandong Province. Some 8.62 million tourists left over 24,000 tons of garbage here in 2023. Developed by Unitree Robotics, the robots don't just walk the walk. They fetch the future.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)