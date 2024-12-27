China unveils new quadruped robot capable of carrying adult across rough terrain

09:54, December 27, 2024 By Shen Sheng, Li Yawei ( Global Times

An all-terrain quadruped robot carries an adult across rough terrain. (File photo/Courtesy of an interviewee who requested anonymity)

An all-terrain quadruped robot capable of performing Thomas Flare, on-the-spot side flips, downhill dives, rapid movement in water, leaping from a 2.8-meter-high rooftop, and even carrying an adult across rough terrain has been developed by a company in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. With the increasing deployment in more and more public settings, these new capabilities mark the industry's entry into an accelerated phase of full-scenario applications in China.

A video of this quadruped robot called B2-W robot dog had already attracted attention and sparked heated discussions both at home and abroad. Elon Musk reposted a video of the quadruped robot on social media platform X on Monday. One X user commented, "Black Mirror robot dog episode coming to IRL next door," while another expressed disbelief, asking, "Is this real or CGI?!"

Chinese netizens noticed the segment in the video where the quadruped robot carries a person, with many expressing their desire to ride the robot to work and use it as a means of transportation.

The person in charge of developing the B2-W at the company told the Global Times on Thursday that the B2-W robot dog is capable of tasks such as facility inspections and all-terrain search and rescue operations. It is now capable of impressive spinning jumps and can easily navigate extremely uneven terrain.

As shown in a video provided by the company to the Global Times, the B2-W robot dog demonstrated a gymnast-like performance, captivating viewers with a series of high-difficulty maneuvers from the very beginning. It started with two flawless full rotations in place, effortlessly transitioned into an impressive three-and-a-half rotations in a handstand, smoothly executed a full Thomas Flare, and walked while carrying a person.

According to data provided by the company to the Global Times, the B2-W robot dog can leap from a vertical height of 2.8 meters, carry up to 40 kg of load, and even support a human. It has a land running speed of 6 meters per second, can climb stairs as easily as walking on flat ground, boasting a horizontal jumping capability of 1.6 meters, and can effortlessly traverse obstacles up to 40 cm high.

Quadruped robots excel in obstacle-crossing capabilities and are better suited to various complex terrains. They possess strong structural stability and agile mobility. These features give quadruped robots a distinct advantage in unstructured and uncertain complex environments, the Hebei Daily reported.

A patrol quadruped robot was officially put into use this year in an underground cable tunnel near the third southern ring road of Beijing. It is equipped with a robotic arm, at the front of which is a high-definition infrared camera. Whenever it reaches a key inspection location, it can autonomously perform inspection tasks on the nearby cables, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

In logistics and transportation, quadruped robots can transport goods in complex environments, improving logistics efficiency and safety while reducing labor costs and risks. A test video of a "robotic dog" climbing the steps of Mount Taishan while carrying a heavy box amazed many, prompting remarks that the traditional "mountain porter" might one day bid farewell to arduous labor, China Central Television reported.

In order to alleviate the strain on police and enhance security in the area, the first robot police dog in Central China's Hubei Province officially entered duty in Yichang city in May. Jointly operating with real police dogs, the robot dog was sent to patrol, identify suspects, and conduct anti-fraud campaigns in the Three Gorges Dam scenic area.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)