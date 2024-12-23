Smart robotic arm inspired by elephant nose, octopus tentacle

December 23, 2024

HEFEI, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Inspired by the agility of elephant trunks and octopus tentacles, a team of scientists from a Chinese university has developed a highly dexterous spiral soft robot's arm comparable to the human hand in multiple grabbing tasks.

Demonstration videos have showcased the tentacle-like robotic arm's impressive capabilities: it can effortlessly grasp delicate objects like eggs, strawberries and USB cables, securely catch a speeding tennis ball, and swiftly punch a ping-pong ball with precision.

The researchers, led by Nikolaos Freris from the University of Science and Technology of China, employed reverse engineering techniques to simulate the logarithmic spiral-shaped flexible structures found in nature.

The bioinspired robotic system, SpiRobs, has demonstrated sophisticated gripping maneuvers through a series of movements, including reeling, extending, winding and grasping, with a near 95 percent success rate, according to the study published in the journal Device.

Actuated by two or three cables, the spiral gripper with a 15-degree conical angle can grasp objects with a diameter of more than two orders of magnitude and support loads up to 260 times its own weight, according to the study.

Also, the team used 3D printing with affordable materials like polyurethane, resin and paper to produce prototypes on various scales, from centimeters to meters, thus boosting their commercial potential.

In a field test, a drone-equipped robotic arm adeptly seized and hoisted a water bucket, showcasing potential for future use in the low-altitude economy sector.

