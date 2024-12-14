Humanoid robots empowers sci-tech fusion in S China's Greater Bay Area

We Are China

Xinhua) 09:26, December 14, 2024

A staff member shakes hands with a robot at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with its outstanding capabilities in research and development and solid foundation for manufacturing, serves as a fertile ground for the development of humanoid robot sector.

In recent years, various vertical areas in the humanoid robot sector, ranging from basic components to system integration, have been flourishing in the Greater Bay Area. Numerous technology companies and research institutions have mushroomed here, infusing greater intelligence and dexterity into humanoid robot products, which are gradually deployed in fields of industrial operation, medical care, education and research, and others.

A staff member tests the gripping ability of a TORA-ONE humanoid robot at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A TORA-ONE humanoid robot demonstrates its gripping ability at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member conducts tests on a Walker X humanoid robot at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A tech firm demonstrates the walking capability of an SA01 bipedal robot during the 26th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A visitor touches the finger of a mechanical hand at a booth at the 26th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This undated file photo shows a CL-1 humanoid robot performing heavy-load delivery tasks at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua)

A staff member conducts tests on a Walker X humanoid robot at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A TORA-ONE humanoid robot is pictured at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member demonstrates the walking ability of a TRON1 bipedal robot at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A TORA-ONE humanoid robot demonstrates its gripping ability at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

