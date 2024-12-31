China's industrial robot industry expands rapidly

People's Daily Online) 10:07, December 31, 2024

A staff member conducts tests on a Walker X humanoid robot at a sci-tech company in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

China's robot density reached 470 units per 10,000 employees in 2023. This figure more than doubled compared to 2019, according to a report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

During the World Robot Conference 2024 in August this year, various domestically made robots were showcased, winning widespread praise. These included a humanoid robot that can accurately identify automated guided vehicle (AGV) carts arriving at a loading and unloading area. This robot can lift up cargo boxes weighing up to 15 kilograms, and securely place them on the material racks.

China has become the world's largest market and producer of robots. The country boasts more than 190,000 effective robot-related patents, accounting for about two-thirds of the global total. It has been the world's largest industrial robot market for 11 consecutive years, with the number of industrial robots installed in the past three years accounting for over half of the global total.

From breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies such as multi-sensor fusion perception and human-machine interaction, to achieving self-sufficiency in key components like reducers, controllers, and servo systems, China's robot industry is becoming increasingly strong.

The continuous increase in China's robot density is closely linked to the growth and development of the robot industry, benefiting greatly from the massive scale of Chinese manufacturing.

At the bar precision finishing production line of a new production facility of Shijiazhuang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., affiliated to HBIS Group, a large iron and steel enterprise in China, located in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, 38 robots collaborate to perform tasks.

In the air conditioner production workshop of Gree Electric Appliances, China's leading air conditioner manufacturer, in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, robots work tirelessly, handling tasks such as installing compressors and condensers, screw fastening, and inspecting finished products.

At the "lights-out" turbine blade production line of Dongfang Turbine Co., Ltd., located in Deyang city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, unmanned transport vehicles shuttle back and forth and robots autonomously load materials. The equipment utilization rate of the production line has reached 90 percent.

Data shows that the applications of industrial robots currently cover 60 major categories and 168 subcategories of industries in China's national economy.

A range of policies and measures are also contributing to the advancement of the robot industry in China. They aim to promote breakthroughs in core technologies, strengthen industrial foundations, and boost effective supply to enhance the overall development ecosystem.

China's investment in the purchase of equipment and tools grew by 16.8 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of this year, outpacing the overall growth in investment by 13.4 percentage points.

Beyond the manufacturing industry, robots are increasingly driving innovation across various sectors, with their applications expanding rapidly. In 2019, China's robot density broke into the global top 10, and within just four years, it has surged to the top three positions.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)