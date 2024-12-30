Innovation in China | Spanish host and his robot friends

People's Daily Online) 09:47, December 30, 2024

Today, let's follow Spaniard Alvaro Lago as he introduces us to some special "artificial intelligence" friends. We'll see how they execute commands and showcase their skills in diverse environments, such as supermarkets and households, experiencing the pulse of technological development through human-robot interaction.

Our journey begins at a robotics innovation center where we meet Tien Kung, an agile and precise robot. With just a simple command, Tien Kung hands over an orange, showcasing its accuracy and dexterity. But that's just the beginning! The robot also demonstrates its ability to navigate complex terrain using its joint sensors, highlighting its potential for logistics, power inspections, and beyond.

Next, we learn how robots are being used in industrial settings like supermarket packaging. Our host even gets hands-on experience controlling a robot using an exoskeleton suit, marveling at how seamlessly it mimics his movements.

The exploration doesn't stop there. We are introduced to Tongtong, the world's first general-purpose humanoid robot with the cognitive framework of a 3 to 4-year-old child. Tongtong can clean up a messy room, assist "mom" when needed, and continuously learn and evolve through motion capture and voice interaction.

By the end of the day, our host is awestruck by the rapid advancements in Chinese robotics. From industrial efficiency to human-robot collaboration, these innovations are paving the way for a smarter and more efficient future. As technology continues to evolve, it promises to bring even more positive changes to our daily lives.

China's robotics revolution is just getting started, and we can't wait to see what comes next!

