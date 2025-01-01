Home>>
Grand national flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square
(Xinhua) 10:12, January 01, 2025
People hail after a grand national flag-raising ceremony at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
