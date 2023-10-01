Flag-raising ceremony held at Tian'anmen Square to celebrate 74th founding anniv. of PRC

Xinhua) 11:29, October 01, 2023

A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

