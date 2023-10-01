People from various sectors stick to posts during holidays
Workers operate on a power transmission tower in Yaodong Village of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 29, 2023. During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, many people from various sectors still stick to their posts. (Photo by Dong Xiwei/Xinhua)
A medical worker takes care of a newborn baby at a hospital in Daoxian County of Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 30, 2023. During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, many people from various sectors still stick to their posts. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)
A traffic police officer directs the traffic in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 30, 2023. During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, many people from various sectors still stick to their posts. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)
A worker stands on a scaffold platform at a construction site of subway in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 30, 2023. During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, many people from various sectors still stick to their posts. (Photo by Wang Quanquan/Xinhua)
Workers operate at a construction site of Chengdu-Dazhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 30, 2023. During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, many people from various sectors still stick to their posts. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
