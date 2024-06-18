Languages

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Guards lower flag during storm

(People's Daily App) 09:54, June 18, 2024

Chinese People's Liberation Army guards lower the flag during rain and lightning at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Tuesday (June 11), 2024. (Compiled by intern Xie Jiahui)

