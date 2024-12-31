Retracing Edgar Snow's western journey: New development in old revolutionary counties in NW China
(People's Daily Online) 15:29, December 31, 2024
American journalist Edgar Snow once described the Long March as one of the most remarkable achievements in military history. He highlighted the Red Army's extraordinary resilience and unwavering dedication, traits he found unmatched in any other foreign military. Just as the Long March left a profound impression on Snow, the development and construction of these remote western towns and cities in harsh environments in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Gansu Province have similarly amazed Alvaro Lago from People's Daily Online.
