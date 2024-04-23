Retracing American journalist Edgar Snow’s expedition in China

People's Daily Online) 09:48, April 23, 2024

Yuwang, a small town on the Loess Plateau, accommodated American journalist Edgar Snow during his visit to northwest China 88 years ago to witness the Chinese revolution in the 1930s. Snow spent four months visiting the Communist Party of China’s revolutionary base and wrote the world-renowned book "Red Star Over China," which gave a rare and detailed portrayal of the revolution for international readers. In Yuwang, which is today known as Tongxin county in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, he met the Chinese Red Army and devoted nearly a third of his book to the area.

Nowadays, Tongxin county has developed multiple cultural travel routes to marked historical sites, most notably a memorial of the Red Army's westward expedition. These routes have not only boosted the local tourism and cultural industries but also helped preserve the region's historical legacy and traditional customs.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)