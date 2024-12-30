Home>>
Retracing Edgar Snow's western journey: Why the Red Army was able to win
(People's Daily Online) 14:15, December 30, 2024
Like Edgar Snow, Alvaro Lago from People's Daily Online was curious about how the Red Army, led by the Communist Party of China (CPC), was able to establish a long-term, stable and self-sufficient government in northwest China, a land that was not only short of natural resources, but also heavily blockaded. To answer this question, it is necessary to understand what the Red Army did there, so Lago went there to investigate.
