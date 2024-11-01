Retracing Edgar Snow's western journey: Edgar Snow in Tongxin county

People's Daily Online) 15:52, November 01, 2024

In 1936, American journalist Edgar Snow journeyed thousands of miles to the Shaanxi-Gansu-Ningxia Border Region in northwest China. There, he spent nearly four months conducting in-depth interviews which led to the creation of the globally celebrated "Red Star Over China." He unveiled the true image of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the resolute spirit of the Red Army, breaking through heavy blockades to introduce them to the world. In his book, Snow devoted substantial attention to Tongxin county, a small town perched on the Loess Plateau in Ningxia.

Today, more than 80 years later, Alvaro Lago from People's Daily Online has journeyed to Tongxin county, a revolutionary base in Wuzhong city, Ningxia. He aims to retrace Snow's footsteps and uncover the poignant red stories from that era.

