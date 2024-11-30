Young foreign visitors retrace Edgar Snow's historic China journey

15:33, November 30, 2024

Over 80 years after American journalist Edgar Snow chronicled China's revolutionary period in "Red Star Over China," four young visitors from Angola, Cuba, Vietnam and Portugal are following his historic route.

Snow's 1937 book documented the Communist Party of China's resistance against Japanese aggression from a revolutionary base in northern Shaanxi Province, revealing to the world China's resilience and promising future during this pivotal period.

The international visitors explored Xi'an, an ancient capital of 13 imperial dynasties, and Yan'an, a landmark site of China's revolution. Their journey focused on experiencing cultural heritage sites and understanding the region's transformation.

