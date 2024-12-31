Echoes of 2024: Memorable social media moments of People's Daily Online

People's Daily Online) 14:11, December 31, 2024

Editor's Note:

2024 has been a year filled with unforgettable events. China made its mark across the globe with remarkable achievements in areas such as diplomacy, technology, and society, asserting its growing global influence. People's Daily Online captured these historic moments through social media.

Join us as we journey through the most talked-about posts of 2024, feeling the pulse of the year's unforgettable moments while reflecting on the significant and heartwarming stories from this year.

Most Read

