Beijing City Walk: Experiencing the beauty of Chinese aesthetics through an autumn stroll

Every city with distinct seasons has autumn, but in Beijing, autumn shines with a unique charm.

During this time, you’ll be sure to see many Chinese social media users sharing photos of golden leaves and red walls on their accounts. The golden leaves glow brilliantly against the red walls, creating a classic color combo that embodies traditional Chinese aesthetics.

The vibrant red leaves of Xiangshan Park and the golden "Ginkgo Avenue" near the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse turn the capital’s autumn into a breathtaking masterpiece.

Capturing autumn's vibrant hues in Beijing’s hutongs, or alleyways, is also a great experience. Savoring stove-boiled tea on a hutong terrace captures the essence of fleeting romance during Beijing's autumn.

Join People's Daily Online reporter Elena on an enchanting autumn stroll as she explores the unique beauty of Chinese aesthetics.

