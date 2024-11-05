Beijing: Vibrant autumn sceneries enrich the city
Tourists enjoy the beautiful autumn sceneries at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Nov 3, 2024. (Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn)
Tourists enjoy the beautiful autumn sceneries at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Nov 3, 2024. (Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn)
Tourists enjoy the beautiful autumn sceneries at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Nov 3, 2024. (Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn)
Tourists enjoy the beautiful autumn sceneries at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Nov 3, 2024. (Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn)
People engage in morning exercises on a hill at the back of the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Nov 3, 2024. (Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn)
A tourist strolls through the gingko forest at the China National Botanical Garden (North Garden) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov 3, 2024. (Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn)
Tourists enjoy a picnic on the lawn of the China National Botanical Garden (North Garden) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov 3, 2024. (Photo by Jiang Dong/chinadaily.com.cn)
