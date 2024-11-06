Beijing beefs up protection of ancient tree clusters along Central Axis

Xinhua) 16:43, November 06, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- As Hungarian tourist Peter Tuli wandered through Jingshan Park in downtown Beijing, his gaze was drawn to a remarkable sight: a millennium-old Chinese scholar tree standing proudly along the city's Central Axis.

This ancient tree, with its tall and upright trunk, stretches its branches wide, standing out against the backdrop of the park's architecture, adorned with gray tiles and red walls.

"I read the introduction about this tree, tracing its roots back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907). It's simply amazing," said Tuli, capturing the moment in a photo.

In recent years, spurred by efforts to preserve the Central Axis, experts have been conducting regular inspections and maintenance of the ancient trees here. They are periodically brought in to assess the trees' health, and urgent rescue and restoration work is carried out for endangered and weakened specimens.

Benefiting from the dedicated care, the six historic tree clusters in Jingshan Park, the Forbidden City, the Imperial Ancestral Temple, the Altar of Land and Grain, the Temple of Heaven, and the Temple of Agriculture have been revitalized. Thousands of ancient trees now thrive, telling the story of Beijing's rich and enduring history to the many visitors who pass through.

"We have implemented a series of restoration measures for the ancient trees, such as connecting green spaces to expand their nutrient area and installing protective fencing to reduce visitor interference," said Zhou Mingjie, an official with Jingshan Park's management office.

Alongside the trees, dozens of crafted stone tree pits have also been preserved, Zhou added.

Tang Shuo, an engineer with Zhongshan Park's management office, said digital technologies have been employed to provide data support for the research and protection of ancient trees.

Over the years, the city has also ramped up its initiatives to promote ancient trees and raise public awareness, with measures such as organizing parent-child educational activities and creating digital identity cards for the trees.

"By scanning with a mobile phone, users can instantly access information such as the age, height, average crown width, and historical and cultural details of the ancient trees in the park," said Wang An, an employee of the landscape management bureau of the Temple of Heaven Park.

Each ancient tree is a living piece of history, and protecting them means safeguarding the essence of this city, said Wang.

