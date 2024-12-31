IOC president Bach delivers new year's message: "Values First"

LAUSANNE, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- In his new year's message for 2025 published on Monday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach reflected on the success of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and looked ahead to the exciting future of the Olympic Movement, emphasizing the importance of "Values First".

Bach's message celebrated the Paris Games as a landmark event, marking the first Olympics to be fully aligned with the reforms outlined in the Olympic Agenda. He described the Games as "truly Olympic Games of a new era: the youngest, most urban, most inclusive, most sustainable Olympic Games ever" and noted its historic achievement of full gender parity.

The Paris Games attracted a global audience of around 5 billion people, making it the most-watched Olympics in history. Despite geopolitical tensions, Bach highlighted the Games' ability to unite athletes from 206 IOC member committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, who lived together in the Olympic Village and demonstrated the power of the Olympic spirit.

Looking ahead, Bach expressed optimism about the future of the Olympic Movement, with a double-digit figure of member committees on four continents interested in hosting Olympic Games in 2036 and beyond. Meanwhile, Games such as the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympics, the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and the first Olympic Esports Games in Saudi Arabia are also progressing steadily.

Bach also revealed the IOC's plans for the digital future of the Olympic Movement, with the creation of Olympic Esports Games marking a new era and reaching new audiences in the digital world. Additionally, the IOC has launched the Olympic AI Agenda, providing a holistic approach to utilizing the benefits of artificial intelligence responsibly.

In his message, Bach emphasized the importance of the Olympic values in today's challenging world, stating that "we need our Olympic values more than ever." He highlighted the unique role of the Olympic Games in bringing the world together in peaceful competition and expressed the IOC's support for the equal and just development of sport everywhere.

In Bach's final new year's message as IOC president, he expressed his heartfelt thanks to the entire Olympic community. He asked the Olympic community to continue to live the Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" and offered his best wishes for a happy new year.

