E China's Ningbo preserves its maritime heritage with modern vibrancy
Qing'an Guildhall, located in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, is a vital cultural relic of the Maritime Silk Road, witnessing how the city embraced bustling marine trade during ancient times.
Built in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), the guildhall features a collection of delicate wooden, brick and stone carving artifacts, making it not only historically important but artistically meaningful.
This maritime heritage tells the story of Ningbo's past, while the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port is a testament to the city's maritime transport strength in the present and future.
The Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, one of the busiest ports worldwide, is capable of handling the world's largest ore carriers, oil tankers and container ships. In 2023, the port reported a cargo throughput of 1.32 billion tonnes, up 4.9 percent year on year, ranking first globally for 15 years in a row.
