U.S. congressional leaders unveil bill to avert gov't shutdown ahead of deadline

Xinhua) 13:16, December 18, 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Congressional leaders unveiled a bill on Tuesday night that could extend federal government funding until March, just days before the current funding expires.

Congress has until Friday night to prevent a funding gap, as lawmakers passed a continuing resolution in September to extend government funding through Dec. 20, when the House and Senate are about to adjourn for the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

The newly released stopgap measure, which has bipartisan support, would extend government funding until March 14, providing lawmakers with additional time to negotiate new spending bills.

The stopgap bill also features a one-year extension of the farm bill, 10 billion U.S. dollars in economic support for farmers and approximately 100 billion dollars in disaster relief.

As the House majority party, Republicans will need Democrats' support to approve government funding with some Republican hardliners opposing the stopgap measure.

Republicans will control both the House and Senate in the next Congress, but a small majority in both chambers means that there is potential for continued partisan conflict.

