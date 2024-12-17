5 injured after collision between school bus, SUV in Southern California

Xinhua) 14:41, December 17, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Five people were seriously injured on Monday after a school bus and an SUV collided in Southern California, local authorities said.

The Orange County Fire Authority posted on social media platform X that the accident occurred at approximately 3:07 p.m. local time (2307 GMT) near Santiago Canyon and Red Rock Canyon in Orange County, located in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Crews responded and "quickly assessed the scene and identified 5 patients," including three adults and two children, said the public safety agency, adding that "all five patients were transported in stable but serious condition."

The SUV crashed head-on into the school bus that was transporting students with special needs, reported local KABC television station.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

