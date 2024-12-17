NYC mayor denied public matching funds for re-election

Xinhua) 13:25, December 17, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams was denied public matching funds for his re-election campaign on Monday as he faces federal corruption charges focused on his fund-raising practices, a major setback to his bid for a second term.

The NYC Campaign Finance Board ruled that Adams was not eligible to participate in a program that awards an eight-for-one match of small-dollar donations, preventing him from receiving as much as 4.3 million U.S. dollars.

Adams was indicted in September and is expected to go on trial in April, but he has pleaded not guilty. His top adviser, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, resigned on Sunday amid a grand jury investigation by prosecutors in Manhattan.

According to The New York Times, the board's chair, Frederick P. Schaffer, said that the board had reviewed the indictment and other records and concluded that "there is reason to believe the Adams campaign has engaged in conduct detrimental to the matching-funds program in violation of law."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)