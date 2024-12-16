Home>>
U.S. double standards: Calling for a ceasefire while selling weapons
(People's Daily Online) 09:36, December 16, 2024
By Ma Hongliang
Financial Times recently reported that U.S. President Joe Biden has provisionally approved a $680 million weapons sale to Israel, which includes providing Israel with more precision-guided munitions.
However, not long before that, Biden just extended congratulations to Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah on a ceasefire deal they had reached, and pledged to propose a new initiative aimed at ensuring a sustained ceasefire in Gaza.
While calling for a ceasefire on one hand, the United States continues to supply weapons on the other, exposing its hypocritical "double standards" for all to see.
