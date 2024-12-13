Biden issues 39 presidential pardons, commutes nearly 1,500 sentences

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned 39 people and commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500, setting a single-day record for acts of clemency.

"Today, President Biden announced that he is granting clemency to nearly 1,500 Americans -- the most ever in a single day -- who have shown successful rehabilitation and a strong commitment to making their communities safer," according to a White House document.

The nearly 1,500 individuals who received commutations have been serving their sentences at home for at least one year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He is also pardoning 39 individuals who were convicted of non-violent crimes," the White House said. Nonviolent crimes often include drug offenses, fraud or theft.

