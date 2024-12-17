U.S. export control on semiconductors brings benefits to none

People's Daily Online) 09:25, December 17, 2024

By Tan Xiguang

Recently, the United States announced tightened semiconductor export control measures targeting China. These measures further restrict the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, memory chips, and related items to China, while placing 136 Chinese semiconductor-related firms on the export blacklist of the U.S.

This is a textbook example of economic coercion. In recent years, the U.S. has increasingly abused the notion of so-called national security, using it as a pretext to impose export control measures, and resorting to unprincipled unilateral hegemony.

Such actions severely undermine the international trade order and disrupt the stability of global supply chains, harming others while offering no real benefit to the U.S. itself.

