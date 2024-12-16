U.S. Louisiana Christmas parade shooting injured woman, child

HOUSTON, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A woman and a child were injured after gunshots rang out during a Christmas parade on Saturday night in downtown Baton Rouge, the capital city of the southern U.S. state of Louisiana.

Hundreds of people were exiting the downtown area after the gunfire took place around 7:15 p.m. Saturday local time (0115 Sunday GMT), according to a report from local media outlet WAFB.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said at least 20 rounds were fired. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument involving people hanging out on the levee who were not associated with the parade.

A woman, an innocent bystander, was shot in the back, and a child running for safety was hit by an all-terrain vehicle, police said. Their injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to local media.

