U.S. boy arrested for killing 4 family members

Xinhua) 14:55, December 16, 2024

HOUSTON, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A teen boy killing four family members was arrested and charged with murder in the U.S. state of New Mexico, authorities said on Sunday.

Diego Leyva, 16, was detained after he called 911 on Saturday morning and told the police that he had killed his family at their residence in Belen, New Mexico, according to the Valencia County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the quadruple homicide of his family, said the police.

When police officers arrived, Leyva walked out of the residence with his hands in the air and was extremely intoxicated, local media reported.

Police then entered the residence and found four victims who appeared to have been shot dead.

It was later identified that the victims, aged from 14 to 42, were all family members of the teen suspect.

An investigation is underway.

