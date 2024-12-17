New York judge denies Trump's bid to throw out hush money conviction

Xinhua) 13:42, December 17, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- A judge in New York denied on Monday U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's motion to throw out a jury's conviction of him in the hush money case on the grounds of presidential immunity.

Juan Merchan, justice of the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, ruled that Trump's 34-count felony conviction in May for falsifying business records should not be overturned.

Trump should receive broad immunity for official acts during his time in office does not mean the conviction should be dismissed and the evidence presented by the Manhattan District Attorney's office is not related to Trump's official conduct as president, according to Merchan.

Trump's lawyers sought to dismiss the conviction via several avenues and the judge hasn't ruled on another similar motion on the grounds that Trump has been elected president.

Trump faces up to four years in prison based on the conviction, though he could receive a shorter sentence, or merely probation.

On May 30, a jury in New York found Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payments to a porn star in 2016.

