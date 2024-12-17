Death toll of U.S. Wisconsin school shooting revised to 2

Xinhua) 13:22, December 17, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A teacher and a teenage student were killed and six students were injured in a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, said the police who previously reported a higher death toll but later revised the information.

The suspect, a teenage student at the school, is also dead, police said. The suspect used a handgun.

A motive is not clear, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference, adding that of the six injured students, two are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and the other four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are working to reunite students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.

Jill Underly, Wisconsin's superintendent of public instruction, stressed the need for change, saying in a statement, "This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to protect our children and our educators to ensure that such horrors never happen again. We will not rest until we find solutions that make our schools safe."

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wrote, "I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

