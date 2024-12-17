Winter storm causes travel delays in U.S. Sierra Nevada

Xinhua) 13:26, December 17, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A winter storm sweeping through the Sierra Nevada mountain range in the western United States caused major travel delays on Monday morning, particularly along Interstate 80, as San Francisco Bay Area residents started heading to Lake Tahoe for holidays.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Sierra and surrounding areas, forecasting snow accumulations of between 2 to 6 inches above 5,000 feet, with higher totals in mountain peaks.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, will remain in place until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, eastbound traffic on I-80 was being turned around at Baxter due to multiple spinouts and treacherous road conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no estimated time for reopening.

Chain controls were in effect on eastbound I-80 from Baxter to Truckee, requiring all vehicles -- except those with four-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels -- to use chains.

Caltrans warned drivers to expect delays and prepare for slow-moving traffic.

