China to continue promoting world peace, human progress in 2025: top diplomat

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's diplomacy will continue to hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and strive to promote world peace, tranquility and common progress of mankind in the coming year, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the pledge when addressing a symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2024.

He noted 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the world anti-fascist war, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, and the historical course of mankind will once again come to a crucial juncture.

Wang said in face of turbulence and conflicts in the world, China will firmly be a force for peace. In face of the risks of division and confrontation, China will firmly be a force for unity. In face of decoupling and severing of industrial and supply chains, China will firmly be a force for opening-up. In face of headwinds of unilateral bullying, China will firmly be a force for justice. In face of ideological differences, China will firmly be a force for inclusiveness.

