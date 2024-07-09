World Peace Forum calls for strengthening global security governance

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Global scholars, former senior officials and diplomats have called for strengthening global security governance during a forum in Beijing.

Themed "Improving Global Security Governance: Justice, Unity and Cooperation," the World Peace Forum (WPF) was held by Tsinghua University and the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs over the weekend.

Speaking at the forum, Yan Xuetong, WPF vice secretary-general and director of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua, said that the pressing issue of deglobalization has spread from the economic sector to the political realm.

"I hope countries can abandon disagreements, become more united and step up cooperation on further improving global security governance and achieving win-win peaceful development," Yan said.

Dominique de Villepin, former French prime minister, said the fragmentation of the world is linked to the deregulation of force, the acceleration of crisis, and the polarization of the international system.

The world needs diplomatic initiatives to curb the risk of war escalation and expansion, and reduce the consequences of war for all, de Villepin added.

Susan Thornton, a senior fellow at Yale Law School, called on all countries to fulfill their roles and leverage their influence to promote peaceful development and establish "major power constraints" for the global public good.

The forum was held a week after China commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

In the 1950s, the Chinese leadership specified the Five Principles in their entirety for the first time -- mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence.

Delegates of the forum noted that the Five Principles have evolved into basic norms for modern international relations, showcasing increased vigor in the global landscape.

Countries must rely on the principles of the United Nations and reaffirm international rules such as the Five Principles and the Bandung Spirit, said de Villepin. "They can serve as a basis for resolving major international crises. They also demonstrate the possible unity by the international community beyond cultural, historical and political differences."

Li Junru, former vice president of the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said the Five Principles and the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity, along with the three global initiatives on development, security and civilization, demonstrate China's sense of responsibility and commitment to the international community.

Li called on the major global powers to assume the responsibility of safeguarding global peace and security, rather than engage in containment and threats, or even fuel conflicts of interest.

"Most importantly, major powers should think more for the Earth as it is the shared home for over 8 billion people," Li added.

The attendees also called for more countries to jointly contribute to promoting global security governance and regional peace.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama said China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Southeast Asian countries should engage in discussions on a range of issues, build up mutual trust based on common codes of conduct, and eventually reach consensus.

He commended the trilateral summit held between China, Japan and the ROK this May, as well as the following series of bilateral exchanges between China and Japan.

Sohail Mahmood, former foreign secretary of Pakistan and director general of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, suggested that developing countries improve their economic and political capabilities and enhance communication through initiatives such as the South-South cooperation.

Bob Carr, former Australian foreign minister, called on countries to uphold international law. "We need a world where international law is decisively supported."

