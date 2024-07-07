Chinese vice president addresses 12th World Peace Forum

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the opening ceremony of the 12th World Peace Forum in Beijing, capital of China, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addressed the opening ceremony of the 12th World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday, calling for joint contributions to improving global security governance, safeguarding fairness and justice, and promoting international security cooperation.

Noting that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, Han said that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and an important member of the Global South, will always stay on the right course in the changing world. He put forward three proposals.

First, adhering to peaceful coexistence. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Han said, adding that China will always adhere to its foreign policy purposes of safeguarding world peace and promoting common development, and inject greater stability and certainty into the world.

Second, advocating common security. China advocates a concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and will actively explore and practice solutions with Chinese characteristics to address hotspot issues and strive to solve global security challenges, Han said.

Third, promoting openness and inclusiveness. To promote world peace and development, all countries should uphold the concept of openness and inclusiveness. China is ready to work with other countries to jointly safeguard world peace and stability, Han said.

The Chinese nation loves peace, and China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, he said.

He expressed the hope that all participants will fully exchange views, build consensus, and contribute wisdom and strength to improving global security governance, safeguarding fairness and justice, and promoting international security cooperation.

About 400 people, including former foreign political dignitaries, diplomatic envoys to China, experts and scholars, attended the event.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng poses for a group photo with guests ahead of the opening ceremony of the 12th World Peace Forum in Beijing, capital of China, July 6, 2024. Han addressed the opening ceremony here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

