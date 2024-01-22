China hails Non-Aligned Movement's endeavors in advancing global peace

KAMPALA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Liu Guozhong attended the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit on Friday and Saturday in the Ugandan capital Kampala and delivered a speech, highlighting the movement's important role in promoting the cause of world peace and human progress.

The NAM, born at the climax of the national liberation movements in Asia, Africa and Latin America, has effectively advanced the cause of world peace and human progress, said Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council.

It should continue to uphold independence and oppose power politics, seek common ground while shelving differences, promote peaceful coexistence, seek strength through unity, strive for common development, and advocate equality, fairness and justice, Liu said.

Liu stressed that China will always be a member of the developing world and is willing to work with the NAM countries to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative under the guidance of building a global community of shared future.

China is ready to advance Belt and Road cooperation, practice the common values of humanity, and advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, to promote the world toward a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress, Liu said.

Heads of state and government and high-level representatives from more than 100 countries, and heads of international organizations attended the summit. Ugandan President and the chair of the NAM Yoweri Museveni, heads of state of South Africa, Sri Lanka and other countries, the president of the UN General Assembly, and the UN secretary-general delivered speeches, expressing their views on the current international situation and strengthening the role of the NAM. Liu's speech was positively recognized and widely appreciated by representatives of other countries.

On Saturday, Liu was invited to attend a seminar of the Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation on development held by President Museveni and delivered a speech.

