California recalls more raw milk products due to bird flu contamination

December 17, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. state of California has recalled raw milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled, a local dairy company based in Stanislaus County, due to detection of bird flu virus.

The recall order came following the detection of Influenza-A H5N1 (bird flu) virus in samples taken from a raw milk bulk tank at the Valley Milk Simply Bottled dairy farm, said the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) in a release.

The order applies to all "Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Cow Milk" and "DESI Milk Raw Cow Milk" distributed in quart, half-gallon, and one-gallon plastic jugs with a code date marked on the container of DEC 23 2024 through DEC 30 2024.

CDFA urged consumers not to consume any product remaining in their refrigerators. No illnesses have been reported in the state yet.

Last month, California recalled raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County due to detection of bird flu virus.

Drinking raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to infection with this rare, emerging flu virus. Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever.

