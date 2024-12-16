Three Gorges Dam celebrates 30th anniv. of construction

Xinhua) 10:03, December 16, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2020 shows water gushing out from the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The Three Gorges project, the world's largest hydropower project, has generated over 1.7 trillion kWh of electricity. It marked the 30th anniversary of its construction on Saturday.

The amount is equivalent to saving 550 million tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 1.49 billion tonnes, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The project's first hydropower generator unit was put into operation to generate electricity in July 2003.

The project has intercepted floods nearly 70 times, demonstrating comprehensive benefits and contributions to high-quality economic and social development.

It has improved navigation of the Yangtze River, with a cumulative cargo throughput of over 2.1 billion tonnes and an annual average economic benefit of 34.4 billion yuan (4.78 billion U.S. dollars).

The project has regulated and supplemented water for the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River for 2,732 days, with a total water supplement of over 360 billion cubic meters. This can help ensure drinking water supply and irrigation for the middle and lower reaches.

The ecological environment in the Three Gorges Reservoir area has improved. The daily sewage treatment capacity has increased by 1.58 million tonnes. The forest and grass coverage in key areas has increased, with a forest coverage rate exceeding 50 percent, thus enhancing soil and water conservation capabilities.

Combo photo shows the site of the Three Gorges Project (top) taken by Huang Zhengping in 1993, and the Three Gorges Dam taken by Xiao Yijiu in central China's Hubei Province, on July 20, 2024. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2009 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2020 shows water gushing out from the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A vessel passes the ship lift of the Three Gorges project in central China's Hubei Province, July 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows vessels passing through the five-tier ship locks of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows vessels passing through the five-tier ship locks of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows vessels passing through the five-tier ship locks of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This stitched aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2020 shows water gushing out from the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the downstream water diversion dike of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2023 shows vessels passing through the five-tier ship locks of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on July 10, 2012 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a night view of the Three Gorges project in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

