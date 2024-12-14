S. Korean parliament opens plenary session over President Yoon's impeachment vote

Xinhua) 15:28, December 14, 2024

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's National Assembly on Saturday opened a plenary session to vote on a second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol over his botched declaration of martial law.

The ruling People Power Party decided to maintain its position to oppose the impeachment motion, but not to boycott the vote, Yonhap news agency reported Saturday.

