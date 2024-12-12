Home>>
S. Korea's opposition parties submit 2nd impeachment motion against President Yoon
(Xinhua) 16:50, December 12, 2024
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's opposition parties on Thursday submitted a second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol over his martial law declaration after the first one was scrapped last Saturday.
