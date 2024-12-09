We Are China

S. Korean authorities order travel ban on President Yoon

Xinhua) 14:04, December 09, 2024

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has ordered an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap news agency reported Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)