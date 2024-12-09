Home>>
S. Korean authorities order travel ban on President Yoon
(Xinhua) 14:04, December 09, 2024
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has ordered an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk-yeol, Yonhap news agency reported Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- S. Korea's main opposition party submits bills to investigate Yoon's alleged insurrection, first lady scandal
- S. Korea's ruling party to vote down president Yoon's impeachment motion
- S. Korean President Yoon apologizes for declaring martial law, opposition vows strong push for impeachment
- S. Korean president to let ruling party decide on his term
- S. Korean president delivers televised address
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.