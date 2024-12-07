S. Korean President Yoon apologizes for declaring martial law, opposition vows strong push for impeachment

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday morning apologized for causing public concern by declaring martial law earlier this week, while the main opposition party leader stressed that no option remains other than Yoon's immediate resignation or impeachment.

Yoon made a brief televised address to the nation at 10 a.m. local time, five hours before the National Assembly was set to hold an impeachment vote against him.

"I am very sorry and apologize to the people who must have been very surprised," Yoon said, adding he would take "legal and political responsibility" for his action, which he said was born of desperation.

The president also promised that there would not be another martial law order, while vowing to leave all decisions, including his term, to his ruling People Power Party in order to stabilize the nation.

The speech was the unpopular leader's first public appearance since he lifted the martial law order early Wednesday, just six hours after it was declared.

The ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon told reporters after Yoon's address that the president was "in a situation where he is unable to perform his normal duties as a president."

"An early end to the president's term is unavoidable," Han added.

Han reiterated his earlier call for the suspension of the president's duties but did not comment on whether the ruling party would support the impeachment motion against Yoon.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, expressed disappointment over Yoon's national address, saying the solution to the crisis is either Yoon's immediate resignation or his impeachment.

"There is no way to resolve this other than for the president to step down or be removed through impeachment," Lee said at a press conference at the National Assembly, vowing to do everything in his power to bring about that outcome.

Lee said Yoon's remarks were "completely out of line with the people's expectations" and that it further amplified the public's sense of betrayal.

Lee reiterated that if the impeachment motion fails today, it will be resubmitted.

Earlier in the day, Lee urged members of the National Assembly to pass the impeachment motion, pointing out that the decision ultimately rests on the stance of People Power Party lawmakers.

Lee called on ruling party members to demonstrate courage by supporting it, saying "As individual constitutional institutions, lawmakers must reflect on why they exist and what their duties are."

The impeachment motion is to be put to a vote at 5 p.m. local time Saturday, two hours earlier than previously scheduled, according to the main opposition party.

The opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, currently hold a combined 192 seats in the National Assembly. A motion to impeach the president requires a two-thirds vote in the 300-member parliament, meaning at least eight votes from the ruling party are needed to pass it.

