S. Korean president delivers televised address
(Xinhua) 10:27, December 07, 2024
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivered a televised address ahead of the vote on an impeachment motion against him at the parliament, the presidential office said Saturday.
Yoon delivered a live address to the nation at 10:00 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), the office noted.
The president reportedly met with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party Friday night.
Yoon declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the parliament voted against it.
The main liberal opposition Democratic Party and five other minor parties submitted the motion to impeach Yoon on Wednesday, planning to vote on it on Saturday.
