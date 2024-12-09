We Are China

S. Korea's main opposition party submits bills to investigate Yoon's alleged insurrection, first lady scandal

Xinhua) 13:43, December 09, 2024

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party of Korea submitted bills Monday to investigate charges of President Yoon Suk-yeol's alleged insurrection and scandal involving his wife, Yonhap news agency reported.

