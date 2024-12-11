S. Korean police raid president Yoon's office over martial law declaration

Xinhua) 11:19, December 11, 2024

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- South Korean police raided the office of the embattled President Yoon Suk-yeol over his martial law declaration last week, multiple media outlets said Wednesday.

Those subject to the raid were the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police and the National Assembly Police Guards as well as the presidential office.

A group of investigators entered the presidential compound to seize documents on an emergency martial law declared by Yoon on the night of Dec. 3 that was rescinded by the National Assembly hours later.

President Yoon reportedly was not staying in the presidential office building.

