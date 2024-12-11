S. Korean lawmakers set to vote again on impeachment against President Yoon Saturday

Xinhua) 13:21, December 11, 2024

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- South Korean lawmakers are scheduled to vote at 5 p.m. local time this Saturday on the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea's motion to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol over his botched attempt to impose martial law, local media reported Wednesday.

Yoon escaped impeachment last Saturday due to a lack of quorum as most lawmakers from his ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)