S. Korean lawmakers set to vote again on impeachment against President Yoon Saturday
(Xinhua) 13:21, December 11, 2024
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- South Korean lawmakers are scheduled to vote at 5 p.m. local time this Saturday on the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea's motion to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol over his botched attempt to impose martial law, local media reported Wednesday.
Yoon escaped impeachment last Saturday due to a lack of quorum as most lawmakers from his ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote.
