S. Korea's parliament reports 2nd impeachment motion against President Yoon

Xinhua) 14:06, December 13, 2024

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's parliament on Friday reported the second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol over his martial law declaration after the first one was scrapped last Saturday, TV footage showed.

The motion to impeach Yoon was reported in the 300-member National Assembly's plenary session after the first one failed to be passed last week as most of the 108 ruling party lawmakers boycotted it.

Under the constitution, the impeachment bill must be initiated by a majority of lawmakers and approved by at least two-thirds of the National Assembly legislators.

The opposition bloc will need eight votes from the ruling party lawmakers to pass the motion.

If it is passed, the constitutional court will deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's constitutional powers will be suspended and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be an acting president.

If the impeachment of Yoon is upheld by the court, a snap presidential election would be held within 60 days.

Yoon was named as a suspect on an insurrection charge over his declaration of an emergency martial law on the night of Dec. 3, which was repealed by the National Assembly hours later.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)